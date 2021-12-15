A Guide to Restoring Your Sanity in the Age of Technology with More Technology Dave Pell Just now·4 min read

Technique: Journaling.

Strategy: Completely free yourself from critical restraint and transcribe your disinhibited stream of consciousness. All day and night, jot down whatever idea pops into your head, no matter how immediate, simplistic, vacuous, ridiculous, dim, doltish, absurd, or downright insane it may seem. Let nothing limit the frequency of your diarizing, least of all reason or having given little or no thought to a particular subject matter. What would ordinarily give you pause in all other forms of expression should greenlight and propel you while journaling.

Tool: Twitter

Technique: Conscious Ideation

You’re irritated. Your kids are driving you nuts. Your marriage is in shambles. Your friends are a disappointment. Everything about your life seems like it’s about to explode into a billion pieces — each of which will fight with each other as long as they remain in the same room. But you don’t need to be trapped in the wretched disaster of reality. You can escape to a new virtual life filled with healthy relationships, happy children, a spouse who never brings up your life insurance policy, and a nuclear family that isn’t radioactive. Envision this new life, create cartoonishly positive versions of everyday experiences, stage photos that reflect the you that you want the world to see. If you can post it, you can live it.

Tool: Facebook

Technique: Meditation

Strategy: You need to get away from technology, relax, re-center, and reclaim your spiritual being. Luckily, there’s an app for that. A hundred million downloaders can’t be wrong. Nearly two million of those who used the app leveled up to satori, as noted in their five-star reviews. At least they think they did. They may have been distracted. (Warning: As Thich Nhat Hanh has taught, do not attempt meditation or relaxation techniques without an app to guide you. This is your chance to be alone not only with yourself, but with your phone.)

Tool: Calm App

Technique: Silent Retreat

Strategy: Set your phone to vibrate and hit the Zoom mute button. It’s not only a simple way to get away from the noise of daily life, reflect, and process your thoughts in a calm and constructive way, it also provides a great chance to get in some extra journaling.

Tool: iPhone, Zoom

Technique: Problem Displacement Therapy

Strategy: It’s nearly impossible to remove incoming stressors from your family (text messages) and your work (Slack, email). Instead of trying to block them, replace them with a nonstop Tsunami of incoming news from across the political spectrum. Turn on notifications, let the bad news flow, and line up your personal problems in front of a firing squad of problems that have nothing whatsoever to do with you. You’ll be so depressed by world events there will be no time to be depressed by your own life. As a bonus, when Steve Bannon tries to flood the zone with shit, he’ll be foiled. It’ll already be flooded!

Tool: Apple News, Zoloft (or a large mallet)

Technique: Center Yourself

Online social interactions dominate your life, control your emotions, and redefine who you are. That’s nice, but as hard as you try to focus on your screens, there’s always the nagging possibility that something non-essential can slip into your peripheral vision. Ugh, interrupted again. Don’t worry, courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg, a solution is on the way. It’s just a matter of putting on your VR goggles and waiting.

Tool: The Metaverse

Technique: Positive Affirmation

According to Apple, their app, Focus, is “a feature that helps you concentrate on a task by minimizing distractions. When you need to focus, or step away from your iPhone, Focus can temporarily silence all notifications — or allow only specific notifications (for example, ones that match your task) — and let other people and apps know you’re busy.” In other words, let your devices, apps, and the rest of the world know that technology has you beat? Oh hell no! Here’s an alternative. Maximize distractions, silence nothing, and step to your phone. Each notification, text, email, and call should be responded to with speed bag velocity, surgical precision, and a self-affirming phrase: “On it!” “I got this!” “No problemo!” Let them know that technology doesn’t dominate you. You dominate technology (with the assistance of other technology).

Tool: iPhone (preferably several), human will

Technique: Sleep Training

Strategy: As bedtime approaches, many of us avoid blue light, screens, and other modern stimuli to get a better night’s sleep. There are two obvious limitations to this strategy. First, it’s possible you’ll miss Succession. Second, while you’re sleeping, you have no way of knowing exactly how well you’re sleeping. What’s the point? No one wants to wake up with the false sense that they’re well-rested when they really slept like a complete amateur. We’ve all suffered that embarrassing water-cooler moment when someone asks, “How’d you sleep?” and we have to admit, “Actually, I’m not sure.” Get yourself a wearable sleep tracker that can pair with a bedside app and never lose a night of sleep to insufficient data again.

Tool: Oura Ring, Sleep App

You’ve tried the methadone-like solutions to your heroin-like tech addictions. But only with the assistance of the right technologies can you come up with a heroin-like solution to your methadone-like problem. Follow these steps and trust us, you won’t even remember you had a methadone problem.

For more, download our app and be sure to turn on notifications.

Dave Pell is the author of Please Scream Inside Your Heart.